Mizoram Assembly election date changed, counting of votes on December 4

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 : The counting of votes for Mizoram Assembly election has been changed to December 4, the Election Commission of India (ECI) informed on Friday. Earlier, it was scheduled for December 3 along with the results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The decision was taken following representations from various quarters requesting for a change in the date of counting from December 3 on the ground that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

"The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday)," it stated.

On Thursday, India TV-CNX Exit Poll predicted a hung assembly in Mizoram. The survey also projected that the Mizo National Front (MNF) is likely to emerge as the single largest party and may win 14–18 seats. There are a total of 40 Assembly seats in the state.

Lalduhoma's Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) may come in second with 12–16 seats, while the Congress, one of the main contenders, may win only 8–10 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 0–2 seats, says the India TV–CNX Exit Poll projection.

