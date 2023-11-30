Thursday, November 30, 2023
     
Hung Assembly likely in Mizoram, predicts India TV-CNX Exit Poll

The India TV-CNX Exit Poll suggests a likely hung assembly in Mizoram as Chief Minister Zoramthanga's Mizo National Front (MNF) is projected to win 14-18 seats in the 40-seat Assembly. Counting is scheduled for December 3. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), led by Lalduhoma, may secure 12-16 seats.

New Delhi: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) may be facing a hung Assembly this time, as the MNF is projected to win only 14–18 seats in a House of 40 in the Assembly elections, says India TV-CNX Exit Poll projection telecast on the news channel today. Counting will take place on December 3.

 
Lalduhoma's Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) may come in second with 12–16 seats, while the Congress, one of the main contenders, may win only 8–10 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 0–2 seats, says the India TV–CNX Exit Poll projection.
 
Voting percentage-wise: The MNF may get 32.74 per cent votes, the Congress may get 30.28 per cent, the ZPM may get 25.06 per cent, the BJP may get 9.42 per cent and 'Others' including independents may get 2.5 per cent votes. 
 
The India TV-CNX Exit Poll was conducted on November 7 among 3,520 respondents, including 1,860 males and 1,660 females, in 32 Assembly constituencies.

