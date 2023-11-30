Hung Assembly likely in Mizoram, predicts India TV-CNX Exit Poll

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV-CNX Mizoram Exit Poll Results 2023

New Delhi: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) may be facing a hung Assembly this time, as the MNF is projected to win only 14–18 seats in a House of 40 in the Assembly elections, says India TV-CNX Exit Poll projection telecast on the news channel today. Counting will take place on December 3.



Lalduhoma's Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) may come in second with 12–16 seats, while the Congress, one of the main contenders, may win only 8–10 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 0–2 seats, says the India TV–CNX Exit Poll projection.



Voting percentage-wise: The MNF may get 32.74 per cent votes, the Congress may get 30.28 per cent, the ZPM may get 25.06 per cent, the BJP may get 9.42 per cent and 'Others' including independents may get 2.5 per cent votes.



The India TV-CNX Exit Poll was conducted on November 7 among 3,520 respondents, including 1,860 males and 1,660 females, in 32 Assembly constituencies.

For details, pl contact India TV Response on 93505 93505

Also read | Mizoram Exit Poll 2023: Zoramthanga's MNF likely to emerge as single largest party, predicts India TV-CNX