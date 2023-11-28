Mizoram Assembly elections: 4,000 personnel to be involved in counting as state gears up for result day

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

As Mizoram ramps up preparations for the counting of votes this Sunday, State Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas on November 28 said that around 4,000 personnel will be involved in the counting process on the result day. The State Election department is well prepared to carry out the counting of votes to be held on December 3 in 13 counting centres.

“Around 4,000 personnel will be involved in the counting of votes,” Vyas said.

All EVMs are placed securely in the strong rooms in the district headquarters, he informed. The polling for the 40-membered Mizoram Assembly was held on November 7, which recorded 80.66 per cent voter turnout.

Details of counting day

Additional CEO of Mizoram H Lianzela said that there will be 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables in 40 counting halls across the state.

Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla had earlier said that all arrangements have been put in place for an incident-free counting day.

"The counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls will take place on December 3 as decided by the ECI in various districts. All the voting machines are securely placed in various districts. We will be helping out the civil administration in the counting of votes. The CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) from outside Mizoram, central forces are already here. Additionally, IRBn and Mizoram armed police have also been deployed. Full proof arrangements have been made for incident-free counting of votes," Anil Shukla said.

Out of 174 candidates who contested in the assembly polls, ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress had contested all 40 seats each while BJP contested in 23 seats.

