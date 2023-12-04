Mizoram Assembly election results: Lalduhoma's MNF crosses halfway mark, ZPM lags behind in trends

Follow us on Image Source : X/LALDUHOMA Leader of Zoram People's Movement Party, Lalduhoma

Mizoram Assembly election results: The Opposition MNF has crossed the halfway mark of 21 seats in the early trends during the counting of votes in Mizoram Assembly polls. The ruling MNF is trailing behind and is only leading in 12 seats by 9.45 am.

According to the Election Commission data at this time, ZPM is leading in 22 seats while the ruling MNF is ahead in 10 seats. The BJP is leading in 2 seats while Congress in 1.

The counting of votes for the 40 Assembly seats began at 8 am today.

ZPM's Lalduhoma is leading from the Serchhip constituency in the early trends during the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly elections on Monday. He is leading with a margin of 1390 votes, and has secured 4423 votes so far, according to the Election Commission data at 10 am.

More than 4,000 personnel are involved in the counting process. In all, there are 399 tables for the EVMs and 56 for the counting of postal ballots.

Polling was held on November 7, and over 80 per cent of the state's 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, were in the fray.

The MNF, ZPM and Congress contested 40 seats each, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls here for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.

(With PTI inputs)