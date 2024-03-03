Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers contraband worth over Rs 1 crore along India-Myanmar border

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam Rifles

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recovered drugs and foreign origin beer worth Rs 1.75 crore in the Champhai district along the India-Myanmar border in a joint operation, the officials said on Sunday (March 3). Four persons were apprehended in connection with the incident. The Public Relations Officer of IGAR (East) said that, based on secret information, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police carried out two separate operations in New Hruikawn, Zokhawthar in Champhai district on March 1.

The forces recovered 95 grams of heroin worth Rs 66.50 lakh in Zokhawthar and 155 grams of heroin and 10 cases of foreign origin Beer worth Rs 1.08 crore during the search operation.

"The entire consignment and four apprehended individuals were handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings," the PRO said.

On the other hand, in yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles along with Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, recovered six soap cases containing 72.18 grams of heroin worth Rs 50,52,600 lakhs in general area Rangvamual, on February 29.

They also apprehended a Myanmar national during the operation.

"The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Mizoram, for further legal proceedings," the PRO said.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal drug trafficking and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the drug racket in Mizoram.

(With ANI inputs)