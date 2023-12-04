Mamit Election Result 2023: Will H Lalzirliana secure another term?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mamit Election Result 2023

Mamit Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Mamit is constituency number 3 of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Mizoram's Mamit district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency. The Mamit Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 7, 2023 in Mamit.

Candidates in Mamit:

Mizo National Front's (MNF) Er H Lalzirliana, K Lalthanzama from the Congress party, Lalrinliana Sailo from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and H Zorempuia from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are prominent candidates in the Mamit constituency. Independent candidate Lalramdingngheti is also in the fray from the constituency.

What happened in Mamit in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, Congress candidate John Rotluangliana won the Mamit seat by defeating MNF candidate HB Lianmunga with a margin of 2,490 votes. In 2018, MNF candidate H Lalzirliana won the seat by defeating Congress candidate John Rotluangliana with a margin of just 407 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mamit?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Congress party's CL Ruala was leading from the Mamit constituency. MNF candidate C Lalrosanga was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.