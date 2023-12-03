Lormi Election Result 2023 LIVE: BJP's Arun Sao faces off against Congress' Thaneshwar Sahu in key battle

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lormi Election Result 2023

Lormi Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Lormi is constituency number 26 of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Bilaspur Lok Sabha constituency. The Lormi Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e., it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place in the second phase on November 17, 2023, in Lormi.

Candidates in Lormi Assembly Seat 2023

Chhattisgarh state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Arun Sao and Thaneshwar Sahu from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Lormi constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Manbhajan Saheb Tandan, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh's (JCC) Sagar Singh Bais, Johar Chhattisgarh Party's (JCP) Paras Ram Yadav, Pragatisheel Samaj Party's (PSP) Makhan Prajapati, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Milau Yadav, Bhartiya Sarvjan Hitay Samaj Party's (BSHSP) Laxman Singh Porte, Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party's (BSCP) Surendra Datt Yadav, Gondwana Gantantra Party's (GGP) Santosh Kaivart, and Independent candidates Rishabh Deval, Komal Rajput, Dharmendra Kumar Sen, Babita Tonde, Mahesh Kumar Sonwani, Veena Markande, and Sanjeet Burman are also in the fray.

Get Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

What happened in Lormi in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP candidate Tokhan Sahu won the Lormi seat by defeating Congress candidate Dharmjeet Singh with a margin of 6,241 votes. In 2018, JCC candidate Dharmjeet Singh won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Tokhan Sahu by a margin of 25,553 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Lormi?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's Lakhan Lal Sahu was leading from the Lormi constituency. BJP candidate Arun Sao was leading the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Get Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates