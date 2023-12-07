Lalduhoma, Zoram People's Movement leader, to take oath as Mizoram CM tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Zoram People's Movement leader Lalduhoma to sworn-in as new CM of Mizoram

Mizoram CM oath ceremony: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Mizoram on Friday (December 8). Several other ZPM leaders will also take oath as ministers on the same day.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma and other ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhavan complex if the weather is clear in Aizawl. In case it is not so, the programme will be shifted to the annexe building of the assembly. The state capital witnessed heavy rain on Thursday (December 7).

On Tuesday (December 5), the ZPM Legislature Party elected Lalduhoma as its leader and K Sapdanga as the deputy leader. ZPM media cell general secretary Eddy Zosangliana said that the Val Upa Council, an advisory body of the party, met Lalduhoma on Wednesday to decide the formation of the council of ministers.

Mizoram Assembly:

With a 40-member assembly, Mizoram can have 12 ministers, including the chief minister. The ZPM, which was registered as a political party only in 2019, emerged victorious in the Assembly elections bagging 27 seats, increasing its tally from 8 in the 2018 polls.

It dethroned the Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga. The MNF, which won 26 seats in 2018 polls, managed to win only 10 this time.

Know more about would-be Mizoram CM Lalduhoma:

From being in charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's security detail to leading the ZPM to a historic win, Lalduhoma's journey has been all about battling against the odds.His journey as an IPS officer started in 1977. Interestingly, he served as a squad leader in Goa, tasked with cracking down on delinquent hippies and smugglers. His achievements were recognised by the national media.

Lalduhoma quit his job to join the Congress and was elected from Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat in 1984. Following his service, Lalduhoma founded the ZPM, a party which, in time, found a firm foothold in Mizoram and grew to become a key player in the state's political landscape.

(With agencies inputs)

