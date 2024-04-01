Follow us on Image Source : FILE Houses, churches damaged by heavy rainfall, hailstorm in Mizoram

Several houses and churches have been damaged in Mizoram as heavy rain accompanied with hail lashed parts of the northeastern state, officials said Monday. More than 300 houses were damaged by hail at Zohmun and Palsang villages in Aizawl district on Sunday night, they said. A church at Lungtan village in Champhai district collapsed and another at Sialsuk in Aizawl also suffered damages, the officials said. There were, however, no reports of any injury or death so far. District officials are still collecting information about the extent of damage at various places in the state, they added.

Cyclone hits Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Five people died and over 100 were injured as a “sudden” storm wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal on Sunday. Several hutments and houses were damaged, trees uprooted and electric poles came crashing down as strong winds accompanied by hail struck most parts of the district headquarters town and many areas of neighbouring Mainaguri, they said.

PM Modi condoles deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the storm, and said he had spoken with officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those affected by it. "My thoughts are with those affected by the storms in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," Modi said on X.

Bengal CM meets cylcone victims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the victims of the cyclone at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital, said the officials on Monday. Banerjee, while speaking to reporters said at least five people have lost their lives and two others are critical.

ALSO READ | Jalpaiguri storm: CM Mamata meets cyclone victims, death count rises to 5 amid rescue operation

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Five killed, over 70 injured as storm wreaks havoc in Jalpaiguri, PM Modi reacts