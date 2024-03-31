West Bengal: Four killed, 70 others injured as storm wreaks havoc in Jalpaiguri, CM Mamata Banerjee reacts

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Several houses were damaged in the region.

A storm unleashed havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and leaving at least 70 people injured. Strong winds caused extensive damage, including the destruction of several houses, uprooting of trees, and the toppling of electric poles in the district headquarters town and surrounding areas such as Mainaguri. Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga, and Saptibari were among the hardest-hit areas, according to officials.

Rescue operation underway

The deceased were identified as Dijendra Narayan Sarkar (52) of Senpara, Anima Burman (45) of Paharpur, Jagen Roy (72) of Putimari and Samar Roy (64) of Rajarhat, they added. "A rescue operation is underway," a disaster management officer said. Dhupguri MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy told the media that several people were admitted to hospital with injuries.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said personnel of the civil administration, police and disaster management have been deployed for the relief works. Quick response teams (QRTs) have also been deployed, and the affected people were being shifted to safer places, she said.

CM Mamata Banerjee expresses condolences

"Sad to know that sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds brought disasters today afternoon in some Jalpaiguri-Maynaguri areas, with loss of human lives, injuries, house damages, uprooting of trees and electricity poles etc," she posted on X. "District administration will provide compensation to next of kin in the case of the deaths, and the injured as per rules and following the MCC (model code of conduct)," she added.

The West Bengal Chief Minister, expressing solidarity with the affected families, pledged that the administration would offer comprehensive assistance to them.

(With inputs from agencies)

