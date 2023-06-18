Jolt to Uddhav camp as MLC Manisha Kayande set to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena, faction slams move

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav camp MLC to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena today

Jolt to Uddhav Thackeray: In a jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Manisha Kayande is all set to join his rival camp Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde on Sunday evening in Mumbai, a party spokesperson said.

This comes on a day when Thackeray will address a state-level convention of his party workers in the city.

Uddhav faction slams Kayande's move

Kayande's decision did not go down well on the Shiv Sena (UBT) as its leaders slammed her stating that she chose the leave the party despite getting everything from it.

​"She joined us after leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), got everything, and now since she is unlikely to be re-nominated to the Legislative Council, she has chosen to leave,'' Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut claimed while talking to reporters.

Her call to join the Shinde side came a day after former MLA Shishir Shinde resigned from the Thackeray faction.

What Shinde-led Shiv Sena said

"Kayande along with many others will join the party at 5 pm in the presence of CM Shinde at his official residence 'Varsha'," Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat told reporters on Sunday.

However, Shirsat did not name Shishir Shinde but claimed that more leaders will join Shiv Sena.

Kayande, who is all set to join the Shinde camp today, is a Member of the Legislative Council whose term expires on July 2024. She is an MLC from the Legislative Assembly quota.

Shiv Sena had split into two factions last year following Eknath Shinde's rebellion against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray along with 39 other MLAs. The rebellion led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government comprising of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena.

Shinde became the Chief Minister with the support of the BJP from which Devendra Fadnavis was given the role of Shinde's Deputy. Later, after a long tussle, the Election Commission gave the original party name and symbol 'bow and arrow' to the Shinde faction, and named the Thackeray group as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Shiv Sena foundation day

Both factions will celebrate the party's foundation day separately in Mumbai on Monday.

The events will take place at separate places in Mumbai with Shinde-led Shiv Sena organising its event at NESCO ground in Goregaon in the northwestern part of the city while Shiv Sena (UBT) organising its event in Shanmukhanand Hall at Sion in central Mumbai.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde informed talked about the celebration of the foundation day of Shiv Sena and said that party workers from across the state will gather at the event.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: First Shiv Sena foundation day on June 19 post-party's split last year; verbal duel likely

ALSO READ | All doors of BJP closed for Uddhav Thackeray: Maharashtra BJP chief