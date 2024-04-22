Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai crime branch recovers gun, live cartridges from Tapi River in Surat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Salman Khan firing case: In a recent development regarding the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra on April 14, the Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday (April 22) recovered a gun and some live cartridges used for committing the crime from Tapi River in Gujarat's Surat. The search for another gun is underway, said the crime branch.

It is pertinent to mention that the accused threw the gun in the Tapi River in Surat after committing the crime.

Shooters were ordered to fire 10 rounds of bullets

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the shooters, who allegedly fired outside Salman Khan's house, had two guns and they were ordered to fire 10 rounds of bullets.

On the morning of April 14, two individuals arrived on a motorcycle and fired four gunshots outside the Galaxy Apartments, the residence of the actor. Following the incident, the assailants quickly fled the scene. Surveillance footage revealed that both suspects were wearing caps and carrying backpacks.

The statements of more than 10 people in the Salman Khan case have been recorded and the process of recording the statements is still underway, Mumbai Crime Branch have taken the accused Vicky Gupta with them to the Surat Tapi river, where they had thrown the gun, Police can also add other sections in this case.

Three new sections added to FIR

In a move to intensify the investigation into the shooting incident at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, the Mumbai Crime Branch on April 20 said that three new sections have been included in the FIR against the perpetrators.

The additional sections under IPC 506(2) (threatening), 115 (abetment), and 201 (tampering with evidence) have been appended to the case. Mumbai Crime Branch authorities revealed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been identified as wanted suspects in connection with the incident.

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, purportedly took responsibility for the shooting outside Salman Khan's residence through a Facebook post shortly after the attack.

Two arrested

Earlier, on April 16, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident. The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination. The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5:00 am on Sunday morning and fled. CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks.

The clip also showed them firing in the direction of the actor's home.After the arrest of the accused, Kutch DSP AR Zankant said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Y-Plus security to Salman Khan

Notably, since November 2022, Salman's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan had issued a statement on the family's behalf, saying they all have been affected due to the 'disturbing' firing incident.He also shared that the family was fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police in the ongoing probe into the incident.

