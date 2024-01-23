'Shiv Sena made Ram Lalla's consecration possible in Ayodhya temple,' claims Sanjay Raut

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed on Tuesday that if Shiv Sena did not exist, the consecration ('pran pratishtha') of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the Ayodhya temple would not have taken place. He also said that his party's connection with Lord Ram was the oldest and deeply emotional.

The Rajya Sabha member was speaking at a party conclave in Nashik.

Sanjay Raut on Shiv Sena's connection with Lord Ram

"We have a very old connection with Lord Ram. Shiv Sena's connection with Lord Ram is deeply emotional. It is not of any person or any party. If there is anyone who has the oldest connection with Lord Ram, then it is the Shiv Sena," he said.

"If Shiv Sena didn't exist, then 'pran pratishtha' of Lord Ram (idol in Ayodhya temple) would not have been there. Shiv Sena's tigers showed courage and this is why the prime minister could do pran pratishtha of Lord Ram," he claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra unit of the BJP have been engaged in a bitter war of words over the latter's contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The Maharashtra BJP has attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya and Raut over their contribution to the movement. On the other hand, the Sena (UBT) takes the credit for bringing down the Babri mosque.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla idol in the grand Ram Mandir was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on Monday. It was an historic moment for the country as the 500-year-old struggle to see the Ram Temple finally turned out to be fruitful. A Diwali-like celebrations were witnessed across the country.

Thousands of temples, government buildings, railway stations, institutions, shops, were decorated to celebrate the occasion. Ayodhya witnessed fireworks, light and sound show in the evening to commemorate the event. Several ghats in the country were also decorated, lit up in special lights to welcome Lord Ram. Religious processions, community langars were also organised in various cities. Overall, the country was in a festive mood on the inauguration day of Ram Mandir.

Also Read: 'Ram Mandir inauguration day will be etched in our memories for years to come': PM Modi | VIDEO

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ambani family donates Rs 2.51 crore to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust