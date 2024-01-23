'Ram Mandir inauguration day will be etched in our memories for years to come': PM Modi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: A day after Lord Ram's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 will be remembered for years.

Prime Minister also shared a video capturing moments from the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. The footage showed thousands of people chanting Lord Ram's name, and a helicopter showered flower petals over the temple, creating a visually stunning scene.

"What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla idol in the grand Ram Mandir was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on Monday. It was an historic moment for the country as the 500-year-old struggle to see the Ram Temple finally turned out to be fruitful. A Diwali-like celebrations were witnessed across the country.

Thousands of temples, government buildings, railway stations, institutions, shops, were decorated to celebrate the occasion. Ayodhya witnessed fireworks, light and sound show in the evening to commemorate the event. Several ghats in the country were also decorated, lit up in special lights to welcome Lord Ram. Religious processions, community langars were also organised in various cities. Overall, the country was in a festive mood on the inauguration day of Ram Mandir.

