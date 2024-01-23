Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ambani family donates Rs 2.51 crore to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Follow us on Image Source : AP Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani with family members at the Ram Mandir during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Ram Temple: The Ambani family, who was present at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, announced a donation of Rs 2.51 crore to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani attended the Ram Mandir event along with his wife Nita, sons Akash and Anant, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, daughter Isha and son-in-law Anand Piramal, Executive Director of Piramal Group.

The Ambani family said in a statement, "Mukesh Ambani along with his family members have donated Rs 2.51 crore to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The sacred endeavour of Ram temple in Ayodhya holds deep cultural significance."

Notably, the business tycoon was among the prominent business figures invited to the consecration ceremony event, featuring a select guest list of 506 A-listers. This list included prominent politicians, leading industrialists, top film stars, sportspersons, diplomats, judges, and high priests.

Speaking media on MOnday, Mukesh Ambani said that Lord Ram is arriving today and the entire country will be celebrating Ram Diwali today. "Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country," said Ambani.

Nita Ambani said, "It is a historic day."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla idol in the grand Ram Mandir was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on Monday. It was a historic moment for the country as the 500-year-old struggle to see the Ram Temple finally turned out to be fruitful. Diwali-like celebrations were witnessed across the country. Thousands of temples, government buildings, railway stations, institutions, shops, were decorated to celebrate the occasion. Ayodhya witnessed fireworks, light and sound show in the evening to commemorate the event. Several ghats in the country were also decorated, lit up in special lights to welcome Lord Ram. Religious processions, community langars were also organised in various cities. Overall, the country was in a festive mood on the inauguration day of Ram Mandir.

