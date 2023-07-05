Wednesday, July 05, 2023
     
Red alert for Raigad district issued as IMD predicts excessive rainfall on Thursday

The IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad district in Maharashtra predicting excessive rainfall on Thursday.

July 05, 2023
The weatherman has issued a red alert for Raigad district in Maharashtra, warning for excessive rainfall on July 6 (Thursday), officials informed on Wednesday.

The district has recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall for June at 459 mm.

At 708.4 mm, the district recorded 22.5 per cent of the average annual rainfall (3,148 mm) so far in July.

"The average rainfall in Raigad district for June was 655 mm. This year, the district recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall at 459 mm. In the first four days of July, 188 mm of rainfall was recorded," officials said.

