Red alert for Raigad district issued as IMD predicts excessive rainfall on Thursday

The weatherman has issued a red alert for Raigad district in Maharashtra, warning for excessive rainfall on July 6 (Thursday), officials informed on Wednesday.

The district has recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall for June at 459 mm.

At 708.4 mm, the district recorded 22.5 per cent of the average annual rainfall (3,148 mm) so far in July.

"The average rainfall in Raigad district for June was 655 mm. This year, the district recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall at 459 mm. In the first four days of July, 188 mm of rainfall was recorded," officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

