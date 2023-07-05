Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued with light to moderate rain predicted in national capital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi weather update

Delhi weather update: As the monsoon has covered the entire country, Delhi is likely to expect light to moderate rain on Wednesday. The Meteorological department has also issued a yellow alert, warning the showers could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads in the national capital.

The weather department also said cloudy weather and occasional showers are likely over the next six to seven days as parts of Delhi witnessed a spell of rain on Tuesday, July 4. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung Observatory, the primary weather station in Delhi, which is normal for this time of year. Meanwhile, the highest temperature is anticipated to be around 35 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall in Delhi in last four months

Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months, the national capital recorded above-normal rainfall -- 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.

The IMD has predicted normal rainfall, 94 to 106 per cent of the long-period average of 280.4 mm, in the country in July. However, it has predicted below-normal precipitation over many areas of the northwest, northeast and southeast peninsular India.

ALSO READ: Flights from Delhi airport diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar due to bad weather

'Orange alert' issued for Mumbai

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy showers at a few places in the city. This comes after parts of the city witnessed light rainfall on Wednesday morning.

A civic official said the island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 53.93 mm, 27.97 mm and 45.59 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday. The rain intensity reduced in most parts of Mumbai since Tuesday night and there were light showers in parts of the city and suburbs on Wednesday morning.

It should be noted here that the IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News