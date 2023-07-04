Flights from Delhi airport diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar due to bad weather

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (REPRESENTATIVE) Three flights diverted from Delhi Airport

Flights diverted: As many as three flights were diverted from the Delhi Airport due to bad weather in the national capital, sources said on Tuesday (July 4).

Among the three flights which were diverted included one to Lucknow and two to Amritsar.

"Due to bad weather in Delhi, three flights diverted from Delhi Airport - one to Lucknow and two to Amritsar," Airport Sources said.

With the onset of monsoon in the country, rain has lashed out in parts of the country causing disruptions in the commutations, via road as well as air.

Earlier today, light rainfall or thundershower was forecasted for Delhi, even as the minimum temperature settled at 29. 6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

Southwest monsoon covers entire country

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country July 2, which is 6 days against the normal date of July 8. The monsoon has also advanced in the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. As many as 16 states and Union territories received deficient rainfall in June, with Bihar and Kerala reporting large deficits at 69 per cent and 60 per cent below normal, respectively.

Normal monsoon in July

Last Friday, the IMD had said the monsoon is expected to be normal in July across the country, barring parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar. Other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana also received less rainfall than what is normal for June, the first month of the southwest monsoon season.

"The monthly rainfall averaged over the country as a whole during July 2023 is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 per cent of LPA) and most probably within the positive side of the normal," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

