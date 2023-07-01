Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence on July 20

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on July 20 till August 11

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will commence on July 20 and conclude on August 11, announced Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday.

"Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the #MonsoonSession," he said.

The 23-day session will have a total of 17 discussions, Joshi said in another tweet. According to sources, the Monsoon Session will begin at the old Parliament building and will be later moved to the new building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. This will be the first parliamentary session to be held in the new building since the inauguration.

The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is expected to be one of the major points of discussion in the upcoming parliamentary session. The Centre is also expected to table a bill that will replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance (GNCTD).

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi, leading to protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

The government is also expected to introduce the National Research Foundation Bill, which paves the way for a new agency to improve India's research capability in science and technology.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Will Uniform Civil Code, as its key poll plank, help BJP win 2024 elections?

ALSO READ | Farooq Abdullah urges Centre to ‘rethink’ implementation of UCC, warns of ‘possible storm’

Latest India News