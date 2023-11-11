Saturday, November 11, 2023
     
Maharashtra: Two dead, four injured after trailer truck rams into pickup van on Pune-Bangalore Highway

Maharashtra road accident: Police said that both the drivers of the vehicles were declared dead at the hospital after succumbing to serious injuries and four people received minor injuries.

Pune Updated on: November 11, 2023 8:40 IST
Maharashtra road accident: In a tragic incident, two people were declared dead after a trailer truck carrying containers rammed into a pickup van on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to the Pune Fire Department, the incident occurred on the Pune-Bangalore Highway. The injured has been shifted to the hospital after the incident.

Police said that both the drivers of the vehicles were declared dead at the hospital after succumbing to serious injuries and four people received minor injuries. Traffic has been resumed on the highway after a trailer carrying containers rammed into a pickup tempo on the Pune-Bangalore Highway

Further details are awaited in this regard. 

