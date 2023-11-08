Wednesday, November 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Maharashtra: Sex racket run by 17-year-old girl busted in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra: Sex racket run by 17-year-old girl busted in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra crime news: Police said that a case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 370 (buying or disposing of any person as slave) and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act-1956.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Thane Updated on: November 08, 2023 13:49 IST
Maharashtra Sex racket, Sex racket busted in mumbai, navi mumbai flesh trade racket, 17 year old gir
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sex racket crime: A 17-year-old girl was busted in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra crime news: Police have busted a flesh trade racket allegedly run by a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Navi Mumbai and rescued four women who were forced into prostitution, an official said today (November 8). Acting on a tip-off, the police's anti-human trafficking cell team raided the hotel located in the Vashi area on Tuesday (November 7) after sending a decoy customer there, the official from APMC police station said.

The accused girl, from Malad in neighbouring Mumbai, would give some part of the money received from prostitution to the victims and keep the rest for herself, he said quoting the First Information Report (FIR).

After the raid at the hotel, the police rescued four women, all aged around 20 including one from Nepal and two from Bihar. They have been sent to a rehabilitation home. The police also seized a mobile phone, a watch and cash collectively worth Rs 84,030, besides bogus currency notes with a face value of more than Rs 1.5 lakh, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 370 (buying or disposing of any person as slave) and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act-1956, the police added.

(With PTI inputs) 

ALSO READ:​ Gujarat: Trade of fake antibiotics busted in state-wide raids, several arrested | DETAILS

ALSO READ: Gujarat: Fake call centre duping US citizens busted, 10 accused including women arrested

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Maharashtra News

Latest News