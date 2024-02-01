Maharashtra: PM Modi to be conferred with Shiv Samman Award

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DEV_FADNAVIS Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be conferred with the coveted Shiv 'Samman Award' on 19 February in Maharashtra's Satara on behalf of the Royal Family of Lord Shiva. The day coincides with the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the esteemed Maratha warrior.

Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and current BJP Rajya Sabha MP, announced the conferment of the Shiv Samman Award to PM Modi.

The award would be conferred at a grand ceremony at the Sainik School Ground. Bhonsle, along with district authorities and police, inspected the ground where the event would be held.

Devendra Fadnavis congratulates PM Modi

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated PM Modi and said that it was a moment of happiness and pride for all Shiva devotees. "The "Shiv Samman Award," given by the royal family in the name of India's illustrious and ideal Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been announced to be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this time," Fadnavis said in an X post.

He further said, "It is a moment of happiness and pride for all Shiva devotees. Hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Shiv "Samman Award" is established by the Satara royal family and is highly regarded among devotees of Shivaji Maharaj.

