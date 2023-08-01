​PM Modi to visit Pune today, launch development projects, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM in Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to Maharashtra’s Pune on Tuesday (August 1) where he will launch several developmental projects and also be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is invited as a chief guest at an event where the Prime Minister will receive the award.

PM Modi will perform ‘darshan and pooja’ at Dagdusheth Mandir soon after his arrival in the city.

According to an official statement, he will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak, at 11.45 am.

The award is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of the nation and whose contribution can only be looked upon as remarkable and extraordinary, it said.

The award is presented every year on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak. PM Modi will become the 41st recipient of the award. It has previously been presented to luminaries such as Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, Pranab Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, N R Narayana Murthy, E Sreedharan, among others.

“NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been invited as chief guest for the event,” the organisers said.

Ajit Pawar is also one of the invitees to the event.

Metro trains to be flagged off

PM Modi will flag off Metro trains at 12.45 pm and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects, the statement said. The Prime Minister will flag off Metro trains which would mark the beginning of services on the completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I.

These sections are from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station, it said.

The foundation stone for the project was also laid by PM Modi in 2016.

The new sections will connect important places of Pune city like Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station.

During his visit, the Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Waste to Energy Plant under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), developed at a cost of about Rs 300 crore.

Moving ahead towards the mission of achieving housing for all, Prime Minister Modi will hand over more than 1,280 houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the PCMC.

He will also hand over more than 2,650 PMAY houses constructed by the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Further, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for around 1,190 PMAY houses to be constructed by the PCMC, and of more than 6,400 houses constructed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | PM Modi chairs meeting with NDA MPs, says 'Opposition renames their bloc as I.N.D.I.A. because...'

ALSO READ | 'Meri Mati Mera Desh': All you need to know about the campaign announced by PM Modi