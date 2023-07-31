PM Modi chairs meeting with NDA MPs, says Opposition renames their bloc as I.N.D.I.A. as 'they don't want...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with ministers outside Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a meeting with groups of MPs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said that the Opposition backed I.N.D.I.A bloc renamed their coalition as they were not willing to remember the work done by them in the past ten years. According to the Prime Minister, the Opposition has been following the ideology of "appeasement" whereas the NDA alliance works on the principle of "gratification".

The meetings assume significance as they come against the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

Latest India News