Amit Shah to introduce Delhi services amendment bill in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Bill seeks to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Ordinance, 2023.

The Bill seeks to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Ordinance, 2023.

The Ordinance specifies that the Delhi Legislative Assembly will not have the power to legislate on ‘services’, expands the discretionary powers of the Lieutenant-Governor, and establishes the National Capital Civil Services Authority.

More to follow...

