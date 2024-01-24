Nashik: 32-year-old engineer, accused of sending money to ISIS three times, arrested by ATS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Maharashtra: A 32-year-old engineer, accused of supporting and funding terror organisation ISIS, has been arrested from Nashik by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), officials said.

The probing agency has revealed that the accused, who runs an import and export business in Nashik city, had "international links to ISIS support and funding".

Officials have informed that the accused transferred money to the terror organisations around three times.

Some associates of the accused are being probed across multiple states, he said.

The ATS had registered an offence under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused person and a team of the state police's anti-terror wing was monitoring his activities for the last several days, said the official.

During investigations, the ATS found the accused had been continuously communicating with a foreign entity associated with ISIS, an organisation banned by the Government of India, the anti-terror agency said in a statement.

The engineer-cum-businessman, who showed signs of radicalisation in recent years, actively supported ISIS by transferring funds to the foreign entity, the statement added.

The ATS conducted a search and seized electronic devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards, laptop and pen drive along with incriminating documents, it said.

The terror accused was placed under arrest after interrogation and produced before a court, which sent him to ATS custody till January 31, said the official.

With inputs from PTI

