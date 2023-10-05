Nagpur: Composer Shankar Mahadevan to be chief guest at RSS' Vijayadashami Utsav

Follow us on Image Source : @SHANKAR.MAHADEVAN/INSTAGRAM Composer Shankar Mahadevan

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan will be the chief guest at the Vijayadashami Utsav of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) this year (2023), said the Hindu outfit said in a X post on Thursday. The annual ceremony will be held in Nagpur on October 24 in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

It will be the 98th RSS' ‘Vijayadashami Utsav’ in Nagpur. Sangh organises a program on Dussehra in Nagpur every year since its inception in 1925.

Last year Santosh Yadav was chief guest

Last year, it was the first time that a woman participated as the chief guest in the RSS's Vijayadashami festival. The Sangh had invited mountaineer Santosh Yadav for this program for the first time.

Who is Santosh Yadav?

Santosh Yadav is the first woman to climb Mount Everest twice. Santosh conquered Everest Peak for the first time in 1992 and for the second time in 1993. Santosh is also the first woman in the world to climb Mount Everest from Kangsung.

In the last year, the ‘Vijayadashami Utsav’ held at 40 different locations in 12 ‘Bhaag’ of the city, while following COVID-19 protocols. At these 40 locations, RSS Swayamsevaks made live-streaming of the main programme in Smruti Mandir premises.

Also read: PM Modi launches multiple projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in poll-bound Rajasthan