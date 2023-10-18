Maharashtra: Car catches fire on Sitabuldi flyover in Nagpur | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Car catches fire in Nagpur

Nagpur car fire: A viral video of a burning car has surfaced on Sitabuldi flyover in Maharashtra's Nagpur. A car suddenly caught fire on the flyover while passengers were sitting inside the vehicle.

The sudden fire created panic and the people sitting in the car came out of it immediately.

There has been no report of any kind of injury among the seated passengers. The incident happened last night (October 17), the video of which is going viral on various social media platforms today (October 18).

Know more about the fire tragedy:

According to the information received, a white colour car (MH 01 BT 8501) was going from Rahate Colony Chowk towards Zero Mile Chowk. Meanwhile, the car caught fire near Mor Bhavan on the flyover itself. The car driver suddenly stopped the car and dropped off all the passengers.

Some local people informed the Sitabari Police and fire department about the fire incident.

