A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana area on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. No casualties were reported in the blaze, said the official.

Upon receiving information, 26 fire tenders rushed to the scene and started the operations to bring the blaze under control, they said.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out on the top floor of a commercial building in Bengaluru 's Koramangala area on Wednesday.