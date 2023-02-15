Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Mumbai: Two dead after stone falls from 42nd floor of under-construction building in Worli.

Mumbai news : Two people died after a big stone fell down from the 42nd floor of an under-construction building in the Worli area of Mumbai.

The incident took place in Worli area of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday (February 14).

Following the incident, the police reached the spot. Further details into the incident are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

