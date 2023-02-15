Wednesday, February 15, 2023
     
Mumbai: Two dead after stone falls from 42nd floor of under-construction building in Worli

Mumbai news: The incident took place in Worli area of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. Following the incident, the police reached the spot.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Mumbai Updated on: February 15, 2023 8:06 IST
Image Source : ANI. Mumbai: Two dead after stone falls from 42nd floor of under-construction building in Worli.

Mumbai news: Two people died after a big stone fell down from the 42nd floor of an under-construction building in the Worli area of Mumbai. 

The incident took place in Worli area of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday (February 14).

Following the incident, the police reached the spot. Further details into the incident are awaited.

(With ANI inputs) 

