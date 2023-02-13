Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Mumbai: Minor boy killed after fire breaks out in hutments in Malad area.

Mumbai fire: A 12-year-old minor boy was killed after a fire broke out in several hutments in Kurar village of Malad area in Mumbai on Monday (February 13), a fire official said. The blaze erupted at around 11:15 am and was confined to 50 to 100 hutments, the official said.

It was a 'level-two' (major) fire, he added. After the incident, a boy was rushed to Shatabdi hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

Eight fire engines, four jumbo tankers, an ambulance, and other assistance were rushed to the spot, he said. Two hose lines were also in operation and the blaze was brought under control, the official said, adding that cooling operation was on.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. More details are awaited.

(With agencies inputs)

