Uttar Pradesh: Three-year-old charred to death after fire breaks out in house

In a horrifying incident, a three-year-old was charred to death in a village in Uttar Pradesh after her house caught fire, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the thatched roof of her house had caught fire.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Samar Bahadur Singh, said, "A fire broke out in the thatched house of one Rambabu, a resident of Bahadurpur village. Rambabu's three-year-old daughter Nandini was sleeping under the thatched roof."

Neighbours rushed to douse the fire but by the time the blaze was controlled, the girl and a cow tied nearby were burnt to death. The girl's body has been sent for postmortem.

Earlier, at least 14 people were charred to death and several others injured, after a major fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday, a senior official said.

The blaze erupted at 6 pm at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, around 160 km from the state capital Ranchi.

