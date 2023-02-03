Friday, February 03, 2023
     
Jammu: Fire breaks out near Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, no casualty reported

Vaishno Devi fire: The Jammu and Kashmir Police are investigating the fire mishap which occurred near Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

Vaishno Devi fire: A massive fire broke out in a store near Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan today (February 3). The fire was later doused and no casualty has been reported so far in the incident. 

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are investigating the fire mishap which occurred near Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The Yatra of Mata Vaishno Devi is going on smoothly.

More details are awaited. 

