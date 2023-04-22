Mumbai: NCB busts darkweb based drug network; seizes 125 MDMA tablets worth Rs 5 lakhs, 2 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ATUL SINGH, INDIA TV NCB-Mumbai seizes 125 MDMA tablets sourced from Netherlands

Mumbai: In an intensified drive against international drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully busted a darknet-based syndicate wherein 125 MDMA tablets, commonly known as 'Ecstasy' pills has been seized and arrested two distributors who were operating from Mumbai. The drugs consignment was sourced from Netherlands and was procured through the darknet market.

Initially, information was received about a Mumbai-based network which was involved in the trafficking of high-valued drugs procured from online platforms. Cautious and low-profiled monitoring of the entities was done which led to the identification of two persons namely N Salvi and S Shukla who were supplying MDMA in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Further during the enhanced vigil, it was noted that the persons were sketching a plan to procure a consignment.

Since MDMA and other high-valued drugs are mainly procured from foreign destinations, particularly Netherlands and other European countries, special emphasis was given on scrutiny of suspected patterns, transactions, and parcels destined towards Mumbai.

On April 19, a parcel was identified in Mumbai which when investigated was found to be containing 125 tablets of MDMA.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the two identified persons were the main receiver of the seized parcel. Subsequent follow-up action led to the apprehension of the duo and after a brief session of questioning, they confessed about their involvement in the drug trafficking.

During the investigation, incriminating evidence pertaining to access to the illicit drug market, procurement, and payment transactions were recorded. It would be pertinent to mention that due to the anonymity and faded financial trials, the payments of drugs through the darknet are using cryptocurrency.

Accordingly, other accounts and crypto wallet thus identified are also being investigated.

The seizure resulting in neutralizing the local drug syndicate has come at a time when there is emphasis to initiate special drive to curb drug trafficking with international cartels dealing in drugs using darknet and cryptocurrency with linkages in several countries. Various aspects are being investigated to gather further information into the inland as well as offshore-based syndicates.

