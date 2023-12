Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image showing where the fire broke out at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station in Mumbai.

Mumbai fire: A fire broke out in the canteen of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station in Mumbai on Wednesday. According to the information, the blaze also engulfed the booking and waiting halls of the station.

The officials said passengers were evacuated from the station and two vehicles of the fire brigade rushed to the spot to douse the flame. No one died or got injured in the incident, they added.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited...