Mumbai: Fire breaks out at BMC school near Mint Colony monorail station, cylinders explosion heard | Video

A massive fire broke out at the store room of a 5-floor BMC school near Mint Colony monorail station in Mumbai's Parel area on Tuesday.

Mattresses, cylinders and other items were kept in the storeroom on the ground floor of Sai Baba BMC School when a sudden fire broke out at 9 am today, said the officials.

The school was closed due to Makar Sankranti's holiday when the fire incident happened. The locals heard two explosions which were likely of cylinders.

"4 fire tenders were at the spot to control the fire. No one was injured in the accident," they added.

A thick line of smoke was seen over the school that caught fire and the sound of the explosion created panic in the area but soon after the incident police officials and fire bridge personnel reached the spot and initiated the fire dousing operation.

