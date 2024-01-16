BREAKING: Korean Air plane and Cathay Pacific Airways aircraft collide on runway in Japan

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Korean Air flight parked at an airport.

Japan: A Korean Air Lines plane scraped against a Cathay Pacific Airways aircraft at New Chitose Airport on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. No injuries have been reported so far, the broadcaster reported. An airport spokesperson was not immediately available for comment, Reuters reported.

According to the Korean Air official, the accident happened when the Korean Air plane was preparing for take-off.

Citing Yahoo Japan, The Straits Times reported that there were 289 passengers and crew on board the Korean Air flight.

Notably, the latest mishap came nearly two weeks after Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus A350 erupted in flames following a crash with a De Havilland Dash-8 Coast Guard turboprop shortly after landing at Haneda airport.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.