Maratha quota row: Maharashtra govt to hold Cabinet sub-committee on reservation today

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

Maratha Reservation: The Maharashtra government will hold its cabinet sub-committee meeting over the Maratha reservation today. The meeting is scheduled to take place around 12 pm. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde among other key leaders will be present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also invited Manoj Jarange Patil, whose hunger strike demanding the quota, turned violent, sources have said.

Jarange Patil had been staging a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna since Tuesday.

However, the agitation turned violent on Friday after the authorities tried to shift him to a hospital.

As violence broke out, police baton-charged the protesters and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them.

Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze.

More than 360 persons were booked in connection with the violence, police said.

"There will be a meeting between the government officials and Jarange Patil over the demand for quota to the Maratha community," the source said.

