'My government committed to providing reservation to Maratha community', says Eknath Shinde amid outrage

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday asserted that his government in the state is committed to providing reservation to the Maratha community in education and government jobs. The statement from Shinde came in the wake of violence in Maharashtra's Jalna district over the Maratha quota demand. In a conversation with reporters after a state function in Buldhana district, he also said that there was no misunderstanding between him and two deputy chief ministers in the state and that all of them were working as a good team.

"My government is committed to giving reservation to the Maratha community in the state. We will not sit quietly until the community gets its due reservation," Shinde said. "Till the Maratha community gets reservation, the government schemes that are already in place will continue and deserving people from the Maratha community will benefit from it," he added.

Jalna district SP sent on compulsory leave

According to sources, the Maharashtra government has sent Jalna district superintendent of police Tushar Doshi on compulsory leave, two days after protesters demanding Maratha quota were baton-charged, triggering violence in the district.

CM Eknath Shinde calls for peace

It should be mentioned here that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had on Friday made an appeal for peace and announced that a committee will be set up for a high-level probe into the violence, while Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had claimed that the police were forced to use baton charge due to stone pelting. The reservation in jobs and education provided by the state government to the Maratha community was quashed by the Supreme Court in May 2021, citing the 50 per cent ceiling on total reservations among other grounds.

