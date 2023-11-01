Wednesday, November 01, 2023
     
  Maratha quota stir LIVE: Maharashtra govt accepts report to grant Kunbi certificates amid intensified protest
Maratha quota stir LIVE: Certain parts of Maharashtra, especially Beed district, have witnessed violence and arson during the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation with protesters targeting the homes of some MLAs and government properties.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan Mumbai Updated on: November 01, 2023 8:33 IST
Maratha protest
Image Source : PTI Maratha protest has snowballed in Maharashtra.

Maratha quota stir​ LIVE: Amid the intensified Maratha quota agitation which took a violent turn in some parts of the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called an all-party meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the situation. While quota activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast has entered the 8th day, incidents of violence were witnessed in many parts of the state in the last three days. State-run bus services have been completely suspended in five Marathwada districts while curfew and Internet shut-down have been imposed in parts of Beed where the houses of political leaders were targeted by protesters. The Chief Minister has appealed to people not to resort to violence and also asked political parties to avoid indulging in any activities that would worsen the situation. Meanwhile, Internet services have also been suspended in Maharashtra's Jalna district in view of violent incidents in the Marathwada region during the ongoing agitation. According to reports, as many as 40 people have been detained so far in connection with the incident in the state. 

  • Nov 01, 2023 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jarange rejects govt’s decision to grant Kunbi certificates

    The Maratha community will not accept an “incomplete reservation” and the Maharashtra government should call a special session of the state legislature on the issue, activist Manoj Jarange, who is observing an indefinite fast for the quota demand, said. He has been observing fast since October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

  • Nov 01, 2023 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jarange threatens to stop drinking water from today evening

    Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has given an ultimatum to the government. He said that the government should call a special session on Wednesday itself and take a decision on the reservation. He also threatened to stop drinking water if the decision is not taken on the matter today. "Let the Marathas agitate and do not harass them...Otherwise, I myself will sit on the road on strike. If a case is registered against the poor Maratha boys, I myself will sit on a dharna outside the collector's office. If I come to Beed, you will know what Marathas are...I do not accept whatever decisions the government has taken so far," Jarange stated. 

  • Nov 01, 2023 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls all-party meeting today

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called an all-party meeting today to discuss the situation in the state amid the intensified Maratha quota agitation which took a violent turn in some parts of the state. Shinde will apprise opposition leaders of the government's plans to handle the situation and seek their support, said an official in the Chief Minister's Office.

     

  • Nov 01, 2023 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Candle march in support of Maratha quota taken out in Latur

    Members of the Maratha community took out a candlelight march in support of the Maratha quota demand in Latur city of central Maharashtra. The march started at Ganj Golai and concluded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. The agitation in support of quota for the Marathas continued in the district with road blockades staged at many places, police said.

  • Nov 01, 2023 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra govt order asks officials to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas

    The Maharashtra government has published an order asking officials concerned to issue fresh Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Maratha community members, paving the way for them to avail reservation benefits under the OBC category. A government resolution (GR) asked the officials to translate old documents having references to Kunbis and written in Urdu and 'Modi' script (which was used to write Marathi language in earlier times). These documents are to be digitised, attested and then put in the public domain.

