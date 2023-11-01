Maratha quota stir LIVE: Maharashtra govt accepts report to grant Kunbi certificates amid intensified protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maratha protest has snowballed in Maharashtra.

Maratha quota stir​ LIVE: Amid the intensified Maratha quota agitation which took a violent turn in some parts of the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called an all-party meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the situation. While quota activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast has entered the 8th day, incidents of violence were witnessed in many parts of the state in the last three days. State-run bus services have been completely suspended in five Marathwada districts while curfew and Internet shut-down have been imposed in parts of Beed where the houses of political leaders were targeted by protesters. The Chief Minister has appealed to people not to resort to violence and also asked political parties to avoid indulging in any activities that would worsen the situation. Meanwhile, Internet services have also been suspended in Maharashtra's Jalna district in view of violent incidents in the Marathwada region during the ongoing agitation. According to reports, as many as 40 people have been detained so far in connection with the incident in the state.