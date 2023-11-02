Maratha quota stir LIVE: Maharashtra CM Shinde calls meeting tomorrow to discuss reservation issue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra is rocked by violent protests by the Maratha community across the state.

Maratha quota stir LIVE Updates: The protest by the Maratha community in Maharashtra continues to escalate amid its demand to provide reservation. The agitation has also turned violent with protestors burning houses of MLAs, tyres and also blocking traffic at several places in the state. Amid all these, the all-party meeting called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde adopted a resolution with consensus agreeing on the provision of reservation to the Maratha community, while also noting that a legal route should be taken for the process. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also appealed to activist Manoj Jarange, who is on hunger strike since October 25, to call off his fast and give the government some time. The government is working on two fronts -- issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from Marathwada and preparing an error-free submission as part of the curative petition filed in the apex court, he said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police has registered 141 cases in connection with the violence so far and also arrested 168 people. According to the police, public properties worth Rs 12 crore were damaged by miscreants across the state.