Thursday, November 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maratha quota stir LIVE: Maharashtra CM Shinde calls meeting tomorrow to discuss reservation issue
Live now

Maratha quota stir LIVE: Maharashtra CM Shinde calls meeting tomorrow to discuss reservation issue

Maratha quota stir LIVE Updates: Maratha community members have launched a fresh round of agitation seeking a quota in government jobs and educational institutes. Quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite fast since October 25 in support of the reservation demand.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: November 02, 2023 10:45 IST
Maratha protest
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra is rocked by violent protests by the Maratha community across the state.

Maratha quota stir LIVE Updates: The protest by the Maratha community in Maharashtra continues to escalate amid its demand to provide reservation. The agitation has also turned violent with protestors burning houses of MLAs, tyres and also blocking traffic at several places in the state. Amid all these, the all-party meeting called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde adopted a resolution with consensus agreeing on the provision of reservation to the Maratha community, while also noting that a legal route should be taken for the process. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also appealed to activist Manoj Jarange, who is on hunger strike since October 25, to call off his fast and give the government some time. The government is working on two fronts -- issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from Marathwada and preparing an error-free submission as part of the curative petition filed in the apex court, he said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police has registered 141 cases in connection with the violence so far and also arrested 168 people. According to the police, public properties worth Rs 12 crore were damaged by miscreants across the state.

Live updates :Maratha Reservation Protest

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 02, 2023 10:45 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maratha reservation agitators blacken posters of Shinde, Fadnavis in Thane

    Maratha reservation agitators blacken the posters of  Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Bhiwandi, Thane. The Maratha community has been protesting for their inclusion on the state's OBC list for over two months now. 

    India Tv - Maratha protest

    Image Source : ANIA Maratha protester is seen blackening the posters of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

  • Nov 02, 2023 10:38 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra CM Shinde calls meeting tomorrow to discuss quota issue

    Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called a meeting on Friday (November 3) to discuss the issue of Maratha reservation in Maharashtra. The meeting is likely to take place at Varsha Bungalow at around 6 pm. According to the information, all MPs and MLAs of the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) have been asked to attend the meeting.  

    (Inputs: Atul Singh) 

  • Nov 02, 2023 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Govt should tell why it needs more time to decide on Maratha quota: Jarange

    Activist Manoj Jarange has asked the Maharashtra government to make it clear whether it is ready to provide reservation to the entire Maratha community and why it needs more time in granting quota to it. He asked the state government how much time does it need to fulfil the demand. Jarange also asked the government to come to the protest site and hold talks with him. 

  • Nov 02, 2023 9:51 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maratha quota stir: 141 cases registered, including 7 for murder bid in Beed violence

    Maharashtra Police has so far registered 141 cases in connection with the violence during the Maratha quota agitations and arrested 168 persons, state Director General of Police Rajnish Seth said. Speaking about the violence in Beed district, he said 20 cases have been registered including seven offences under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code between October 24 and 31.

  • Nov 02, 2023 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maratha body passes resolution to observe 'black Diwali' in Nashik district

    A Maratha community body in Nashik has decided not to celebrate Diwali and other upcoming festivals till they get the reservation under the OBC category in Maharashtra. The Sakal Maratha Samaj's (SMS) Nashik district unit passed a resolution at a meeting held in Nashik city to observe the upcoming festival of lights as "black Diwali".

  • Nov 02, 2023 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Internet services suspended in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

    In view of the ongoing agitation, Internet services have been suspended in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district - both rural and urban areas - on Thursday (November 2). A Rapid Action Force (RAF) company has been deployed in the Beed district to avoid any untoward incident.

  • Nov 02, 2023 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CM Eknath Shinde's delegation to meet activist Jarange today

    Amid the ongoing protest in the state, a delegation, representing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will visit Jalna to meet Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange today. Jarange has been on hunger strike since October 25. According to sources, the delegation will give the Chief Minister's message to Jarange and appeal to him to end the fast. Jarange has allegedly asked the government to send the delegation with a final solution on the matter. "I am giving you the last chance today," Jarange stated. 

    (Inputs: Dinesh Mourya)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Maratha News

Latest News