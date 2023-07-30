Maharashtra: Woman falls into river while taking selfie in Dhule, rescue video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The woman was rescued by the locals

A woman fell into the Surya River from a cliff after her foot slipped while taking a selfie at Bhim Dam in Waghadi, Dhule district, Maharashtra, said an official on Sunday.

However, she was saved by the people present at one of the tourist sites in Dhule. A group of men jumped into the river to save her from being swept away by the flow of the river.

The incident was caught on camera. In the visual, three men are seen pulling her outside the river amid a strong stream of water.

Despite authorities issuing alerts that during rainy days, it is dangerous to go to the bank of the river for pastime, people ignore allerts and go to click selfie and fall into trouble. Taking selfies is very risky close to rivers in rainy weather. Most rivers are experiencing a very strong flow of water due to the ongoing Monsoon. Still, tourists fail to their temptation to click selfies near dangerously flowing rivers.

