Sunday, July 30, 2023
     
Live tv
Maharashtra: Woman falls into river while taking selfie in Dhule, rescue video goes viral

Maharashtra: Despite the warnings, tourists engage in selfie clicking which results in fatal incidents. Luckily, when the woman fell into the river, a group of men noticed and saved her life.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Edited By : Raju Kumar
Dhule
Updated on: July 30, 2023 14:56 IST
The woman was rescued by the locals
The woman was rescued by the locals

A woman fell into the Surya River from a cliff after her foot slipped while taking a selfie at Bhim Dam in Waghadi, Dhule district, Maharashtra, said an official on Sunday.

However, she was saved by the people present at one of the tourist sites in Dhule. A group of men jumped into the river to save her from being swept away by the flow of the river. 

The incident was caught on camera. In the visual, three men are seen pulling her outside the river amid a strong stream of water.

Despite authorities issuing alerts that during rainy days, it is dangerous to go to the bank of the river for pastime, people ignore allerts and go to click selfie and fall into trouble. Taking selfies is very risky close to rivers in rainy weather. Most rivers are experiencing a very strong flow of water due to the ongoing Monsoon. Still, tourists fail to their temptation to click selfies near dangerously flowing rivers.

