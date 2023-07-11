Maharashtra: Thieves break locks of 10 houses in Nagpur in open challenge to police | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Thieves break locks of 10 houses in Nagpur in open challenge to police

In a bizarre incident, a gang of thieves broke into 10 houses in the Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur in a single night. The thieves had created an environment of terror in the Techops Garden Society near Bahadura Phata in Dighori.

Panic among local citizens

Cash and jewelery were also stolen from two-three houses. Thieves did not touch anything in the rest of the houses, but breaking into such a large number of houses has created panic among the local citizens. A large township has been constructed by Tecops City adjacent to Bahadur Phata. These 500 flats and 200 row houses have been built. A large number of people have also come to live here, while most of the people have bought these flats for investment.

Locked houses were targeted

It is visible in the CCTV that four thieves entered the premises. Locked houses were targeted. Apart from this, the locks of two row houses were also broken. According to information received from the police, goods worth Rs 2 lakh were stolen from two houses. Thieves found nothing in the rest of the houses.

