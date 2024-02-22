Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Maharashtra resident doctors to begin indefinite strike amid demands today

The commencement of this indefinite strike underscores the urgency for authorities to address the legitimate grievances of resident doctors and ensure the provision of quality healthcare services across Maharashtra.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Mumbai Updated on: February 22, 2024 7:19 IST
Maharashtra resident doctors
Image Source : FREEPIK Young physician in a medical robe with stethoscope.

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors Central (MARD) is set to launch a statewide indefinite strike from today at 5 pm, citing unmet demands including improved hostel accommodation, a raise in stipend, and clearance of arrears. Dr. Abhijit Helge, President of MARD, expressed disappointment, stating that despite multiple previous strikes being called off based on promises from the government, resident doctors continue to face distressing conditions. The letter from MARD emphasised that despite numerous pleas, their genuine concerns have been ignored, leading them to take this drastic step.

Emergency services to remain unaffected

While the strike is in effect, MARD assures that emergency services will remain operational to ensure the provision of essential medical care to the people of Maharashtra.

Statewide participation in the strike

Approximately 8,000 resident doctors across Maharashtra are expected to participate in the strike, advocating for improved living conditions, financial compensation, and resolution of pending dues.

