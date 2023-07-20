Maharashtra: Several feared trapped after landslide in Raigad, rescue operation on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NDRF personnel carry an infant during a rescue operation for people stuck in a flood-hit village in Poladpur, Raigad.

Several families are feared trapped after a landslide occurred in Maharashtra's Raigad district late Wednesday night. Police and administration teams from the Raigad district have rushed to the scene. The NDRF has likewise been assembled. A team of experienced mountaineers from the Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Centre (MMRCC) has also been mobilised.

Rescue operation underway

"So far, we have rescued 22 people. Several people are still trapped. Presently, over 100 officials of the police and District administration are involved in rescue operations. We are getting help from NDRF, locals, and some NGOs," said Raigad Police.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red alert" for Raigad on Thursday in the midst of incessant rainfall in some parts of the state. The district administration has engaged NGOs to approach and help the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the rescue operation following the incident.

"A landslide was reported in Khalapur's Irshalwadi in Raigad district. Some people fear being trapped. Two NDRF teams have reached the spot and have started search and rescue. Two more teams have left Mumbai to join the operation. Raigad Police have set up a control room after the incident. More details awaited," said NDRF as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Operation for rescue Two NDRF teams with 25 members each were sent to the landslide site for the rescue, and four ambulances reached the spot.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune till July 21

Also Read | Red alert for Raigad district issued as IMD predicts excessive rainfall on Thursday