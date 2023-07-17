Monday, July 17, 2023
     
Maharashtra: 'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune till July 21

Maharashtra weather: An 'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune districts till July 21, by the weather department.

In addition to that, a 'Yellow' alert has been issued in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal for Tuesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

