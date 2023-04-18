Maharashtra: Massive fire erupts near Thane mall, over 10 vehicles burnt to ashes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Massive fire erupts near Thane mall

Thane fire: In a tragic incident, a massive fire erupted near Cine Wonder in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday evening (April 18). According to the information, the fire broke out at the parking area of Orion business park on Ghodbunder Road.

The blaze was so huge that it reduced more than 10 vehicles to ashes. There was also a blast at a CNG-equipped vehicle, sources said. Meanwhile, more than a dozen fire brigade vehicles have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

No injuries reported so far

The ground-plus-five stories building, located next to Cine Wonder Mall, houses more than 60 shops and offices. Avinash Sawant, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell, said that the fire started around 8.30 pm and spread to the adjoining mall.

There were no reports so far of anyone getting injured as efforts to douse the fire at Orion business park are on, an official added.

Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in 12-storey building in Bhiwandi, 20 rescued