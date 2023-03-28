Maharashtra: Enraged by power outage, Nagpur man threatens to blow up Devendra Fadnavis' home; detained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra: A Nagpur man has allegedly threatened to blow up the home of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after being enraged by a power failure at his residence in Maharashtra. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told said that the culprit who made the fake bomb threat has been traced and detained for investigations.

According to officials, around 2 am on Tuesday, the Nagpur Police Control Room received a call warning that a bomb had reportedly been planted outside Fadnavis' home before the caller abruptly disconnected.

Police came to action after receiving a bomb threat call

After receiving the call, a police team and a bomb disposal squad were rushed to the site and a thorough check was carried out inside and outside the VIP home, but nothing was found. Fadnavis and his family are currently in Mumbai, officials stated.

The police also traced the caller to his home in the Kanhan area of the city where he was staying in darkness due to a power failure, and in a fit of anger had allegedly made the bomb threat call to mislead the police. The caller has been picked up and detained for questioning in the fake call matter, added Kumar.

