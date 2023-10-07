Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde seeks Centre's approval for ring metro project in Thane

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC CM attempt to push the Ring metro project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sought the Centre's approval for the proposed ring metro project in Thane city, officials said on Saturday.

CM Shinde, during his visit to Delhi on Friday, called on Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking approval for the proposed project.

The ambitious project of the Maharashtra government is pending with the Centre.

A proposal for a 29-km Thane ring metro project was prepared and sent to the Centre for approval, read a statement released by the district administration.



Thane Ring metro project will have 22 stations along the 26 km stretch. 3 km will be underground, while rest route will be elevated. One of the underground metro stations will be connected to Thane railway station and the other stations will be connected to the metro corridor, the release said.

