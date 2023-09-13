We just need to speak and leave, right?: Shinde's video on Maratha quota goes viral, CM condemns 'edited' clip

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar addressing the media after meeting with All Party leaders on the Maratha Reservation issue, at Sahyadri Guest House, in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has condemned the edited video clip of him, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on the Maratha reservation issue. In a tweet, Shinde said that the video clip had been wrongly edited and circulated on social media. He said that "the government has been sensitive from the beginning regarding Maratha reservation and is working to provide reservation within the ambit of the law."

"It is highly condemnable that some opponents are deliberately editing the video clips to spread misconceptions in the minds of people. The institutions have deliberately committed a condemnable act by intercepting and editing their conversations with each other," CM added.

"The government is taking a strong stand on the Maratha reservation issue and will take a decision soon," said Shinde.

Viral video controversy

A viral video featuring Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has sparked significant controversy and a wave of online backlash amid the ongoing Maratha reservation dispute in Maharashtra. The video, recorded shortly before a late-night press conference addressing the matter, has garnered considerable attention.

The informal conversation among these top leaders has faced sharp criticism and online trolling, particularly due to its timing just before their presentation of their stance on the Maratha reservation issue at the press conference. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has voiced her criticism of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Ministers. Taking to the X platform, Chaturvedi expressed, "If shamelessness had a face, this government would embody it."

In the video that went viral on social media, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde can be heard asking, "We just need to speak and leave right?" Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar responds with an affirmative "Yes." However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interjects, reminding them, "The mic is on." This exchange is followed by laughter among the three leaders.

He also appealed to the people not to be misled by the edited video clips. The video clip in question was reportedly filmed after an all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation. It shows Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar discussing the issue. However, the video clip has been edited to make it appear as if they are not in agreement on the issue.

Shinde's condemnation of the edited video clip comes after it went viral on social media. The video clip has been shared by several opposition leaders, who have accused the government of not being serious about providing reservations to the Maratha community.

Maratha reservation row

The Maratha community is a major political force in Maharashtra. The community has been demanding reservations in government jobs and education for several years. The Supreme Court has struck down two previous attempts by the government to provide reservations to the Maratha community.

The new government in Maharashtra is under pressure to provide reservations to the Maratha community. However, the government is also facing legal challenges. It remains to be seen how the government will resolve the issue.

